CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the area of 19 Bailey St. just before 3 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find spent shell casings and blood spatter in the roadway.

A short time later, a 27-year-old arrived at Rhode Island Hospital, suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed into surgery, police said, but no word at this time on that person’s condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the occupants of two vehicles.