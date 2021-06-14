Police: 22 catalytic converters stolen off trucks at Warwick business

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in another Rhode Island community are investigating the theft of catalytic converters.

TruGreen Lawn Care reported Monday that catalytic converters were stolen off 11 vehicles at their Access Road lot.

Warwick police believe the trucks were targeted because each have multiple catalytic converters, while passenger vehicles typically have just one.

A total of 22 were stolen from TruGreen at some point over the weekend, according to police.

Westerly police have also been investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in town, including at a nonprofit that helps Rhode Islanders with disabilities where four handicap-accessible vans were rendered unusable as a result.