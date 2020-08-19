Police: 2 seriously injured in Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a head-on crash in Coventry that seriously injured two people.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the McDonald’s on Tiogue Avenue.

Police said both the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency or an overdose on drugs.

Officers administered several doses of Narcan to both victims before they were transported to Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were evaluated on scene before being transported to Miriam Hospital.

Police said one of the vehicles was previously involved in a hit-and-run crash in Exeter, though they did not specify which of the two vehicles it was.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.