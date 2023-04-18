WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man was arrested after police said he was found to be making homemade bombs.

Thomas Jacques, 62, was charged with two counts of possession of materials convertible to a bomb following a search of his Renehan Court home on April 6.

Multiple SWAT teams, a K-9 unit and the bomb squad were called to the home after receiving a tip that Jacques had bomb-making materials and was building improvised explosive devices (IEDs), according to police.

Jacques peacefully exited the home after officers arrived, police said, and inside the home they found two pipe bombs.

Jacques was arraigned on the charges the following day. His bail was set at $15,000.