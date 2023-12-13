WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested two suspects accused of stealing a number of scratch lottery tickets from a Warwick market last month.

Melissa Bedford, 43, and Jose Capeles, 52, both of Providence, have each been charged with breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and conspiracy.

Officers responded to Warwick Liquors on West Shore Road back on Nov. 19 following an alarm activation. The officers arrived to find that the glass front door had been damaged in an attempt to get inside.

Police said the officers responded to Bader Market, which is located down the street from the liquor store, a short time later for reports of an alarm activation there.

Unlike at the liquor store, police said the suspects were able to successful smash the glass front door and make their way into the market. The suspects ran off with “a variety of R.I. Lottery scratch tickets,” according to police.

An investigation into the attempted break-in and the successful break-in led detectives to Bedford and Capeles.

Bedford was taken into custody a few days later and released on $10,000 personal recognizance. Capeles was apprehended Tuesday and released on $20,000 surety bail.

Court records indicate Bedford is scheduled to return to court in February, while Capeles’ next appearance is slated for March.