CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was hit head-on by a rogue tire while walking home from school in Cranston Tuesday afternoon.

Col. Michael Winquist said the teen was crossing Dyer Avenue with two of her friends when a tire and its rim dislodged from an oncoming pickup truck.

The tire rolled down the road with momentum and hit the girl head-on, causing her to fall backward onto the pavement.

The truck broke down a short distance away, according to Winquist.

The teen was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. Winquist said while the girl remains in intensive care, she is expected to survive.

The driver, a 43-year-old Cranston man, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He told officers that he had just purchased the truck Monday.

Winquist said state inspectors will examine the truck in an effort to determine what may have caused the tire and rim to dislodge. It’s possible the driver will be charged pending the outcome of the investigation.