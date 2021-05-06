Plant City X to open new location in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Plant City X is growing.

The drive-thru fast food restaurant offering plant-based foods announced plans to open a second location at a former Burger King in Warwick.

“As with our previous locations, we love to take old abandoned properties and give them a new life,” the Facebook post read.

Plant City X is a breakout chain from Plant City in Providence, a plant-based food hall. Its first location is on West Main Road in Middletown.

The opening date for the Warwick location will be announced at a later date on Plant City X’s Facebook and Instagram pages.