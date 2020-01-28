Plans being finalized for new Topgolf facility

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The plan to build a Topgolf sporting facility in Cranston has cleared its last major hurdle.

The Cranston City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the last zoning change needed before the project’s developer, The Carpionato Group, can submit its finalized plan.

The zoning change allows the addition of a restaurant and drive-thru to the facility. It also allows for the sale of cars, recreational vehicles and boats.

Topgolf advertises itself as a sports and entertainment company with more than 50 locations globally. It offers not only golf rounds but a driving range, music, restaurant and bars.

The Carpionato Group was given the green light by the city council back in January to build on the site of the old Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road.

It’s unclear when the finalized plans will be submitted, but Kelly Coates, president of The Carpionato Group, said he aims to break ground on the project by the end of February. He also said the facility will bring 450 jobs to the city, with a third of those being full-time positions.

The facility will be the company’s first location in Rhode Island.