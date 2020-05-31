Places of worship back open this weekend, but with limited capacity

Live Now
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Places of worship were allowed to hold in person services this weekend for the first time since March.

Under the plan, churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based organizations can open with 25% capacity.

Masks are required to be worn and people must be at least 6 feet apart. Attendees should be required to sanitize their hands upon entry, and collection plates and other objects should not be passed.

Choirs and music ensembles are not allowed and if congregants sing, they must be at least 14 feet apart.

Live streaming of services is strongly recommended. They can also still offer drive-in or outdoor services.

The Providence Diocese also released a list of guidelines to follow for those returning to mass in person.

Places of worship reopened in Massachusetts last weekend with 40% capacity, but the Fall River Diocese waited until this weekend to resume in person services.

