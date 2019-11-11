Pizza restaurant shuts down in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The family operating a Coventry restaurant that specialized in pizza and pasta said they were forced to close because they “were unable to survive” as a business.

Westcott House Family Restaurant on Nooseneck Hill Road in Coventry stood closed Monday morning. A tip from an Eyewitness News viewer said the business closed suddenly.

Dave Azverde, the restaurant owner, said in a statement Monday that, “This is a challenging time for our family and the community.”

“We expanded into Coventry five years ago but regrettably, were unable to survive,” he said.

The Coventry location had been the second location after the family was already operating a restaurant on Providence Street (Rt. 33) in West Warwick.

Azverde said that location will stay open, “and we hope to continue serving you there.”