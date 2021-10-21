Pilgrim seniors dedicate their last home soccer game to Warwick toddler fighting cancer

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Red Sox Championship Chase: Continuing Coverage on WPRI.com

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Five Pilgrim High School soccer players dedicated one of their last games under the lights to a Warwick toddler who’s battling a rare form of cancer.

At half time, the 17-year-old girls collected donations for Rowan Shaw, who was diagnosed with high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma last year.

“The medical bills are very tough, so we just want to show our support and help out his family as best we can,” senior Janelle Mixner said.

“We all feel really happy to be able to do something for him like this,” senior Sarah Lynch added.

That support isn’t lost on Rowan’s parents, David Shaw and Kendall Gorton.

“It’s such a huge culmination of all the work they’ve put in for four years, and for them to give that up for him is just amazing,” Gorton said. “This community is just so incredibly loving and they’ve done so much us.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community