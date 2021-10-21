Pilgrim seniors dedicate their last home soccer game to Warwick toddler fighting cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Five Pilgrim High School soccer players dedicated one of their last games under the lights to a Warwick toddler who’s battling a rare form of cancer.

At half time, the 17-year-old girls collected donations for Rowan Shaw, who was diagnosed with high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma last year.

“The medical bills are very tough, so we just want to show our support and help out his family as best we can,” senior Janelle Mixner said.

“We all feel really happy to be able to do something for him like this,” senior Sarah Lynch added.

That support isn’t lost on Rowan’s parents, David Shaw and Kendall Gorton.

“It’s such a huge culmination of all the work they’ve put in for four years, and for them to give that up for him is just amazing,” Gorton said. “This community is just so incredibly loving and they’ve done so much us.”