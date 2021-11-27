Official: Pilgrim High School Principal Gerry Habershaw has died

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pilgrim High School community is mourning the sudden loss of Principal Gerry Habershaw.

A school official tells 12 News, Principal Habershaw passed away on Saturday morning.

Habershaw served many students, not just as a principal, but also as a coach for several years.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi issued the following statement to 12 News:

I knew Gerald Habershaw back when I was on the School Committee. He was devoted to his students and co-workers. He touched the lives of so many in this city. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. The city of Warwick is standing by to offer any support or help needed.”

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi

We’ve learned a vigil is being held at Pilgrim High School Football Field at 6 p.m. on Sunday. People are encouraged to wear black and white.

