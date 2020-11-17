Picozzi’s Christmas display in Warwick likely delayed this year

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick’s next mayor will have to wait to put together his locally famous Christmas lights display this year.

Frank Picozzi posted on Facebook Monday that he has shingles.

“Yesterday’s optimism of my Christmas display being ready for Black Friday has waned considerably,” Picozzi wrote on Facebook.

He says that his illness has taken him away from assembling his annual holiday light extravaganza and that it’s possible his house might not be ready for the day after Thanksgiving.

“I’ll do what I can (no one can help with this stage of setup because it’s things that only I can do) but it’s looking like Picozzi Christmas Display might start late this year,” Picozzi wrote. “I’m so sorry.”

Picozzi said that he is walking with a crutch but added he won’t be late when it’s his time to show up at city hall.

