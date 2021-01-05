Picozzi to be sworn in as Warwick mayor on Tuesday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick will be swearing in a new mayor on Tuesday.

Frank Picozzi is scheduled to be sworn in at City Hall. He posted on his Facebook page Monday that the ceremony would be short, but he hopes to have an outdoor celebration in the summer.

Picozzi says he is “hitting the ground running,” with plans to put together a committee to fix recreational facilities, as well as focusing on city departments and fix the relationship with local schools.

On Monday, the new mayors of both Cranston and Central Falls took the oath of office.

Ken Hopkins was inaugurated as the mayor of Cranston and Maria Rivera is the first woman to take the oath of office in Central Falls.