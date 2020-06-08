Picozzi running for Mayor of Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who is well known for his work and dedication to his community has announced he will be an independent candidate for Mayor of the city of Warwick.

Warwick resident Frank Picozzi exclusively told Eyewitness News Sunday afternoon before formally making the announcement on Facebook Sunday evening.

“For a very long time I have been besieged with requests to run for Mayor but it’s not something to which I ever aspired,” Picozzi said. “However, the current mood in the city and the continued requests have made me feel as though I was turning my back on my community when they were asking for my help and that is something I would never do.”

Picozzi is known for his family’s annual display of Christmas lights at their home, which he says has raised thousands of dollars for the Tomorrow Fund of Hasbro Children’s Hospital over the last 13 years. In 2018, Rhode Island Monthly named him a “Rhode Islander of the Year” for community and charity work.

A 52-year resident of the city, Picozzi noted his tenure as a former chairman of the Warwick School Committee, as well as stints coaching Little League and girls softball teams. He said he wants to make Warwick a more desirable destination for young families to move to — by making major improvements to the school system, among other plans.

Picozzi added he wants to improve the city’s “decaying recreational facilities” and adding additional family-oriented attractions without putting an additional burden on the taxpayer.

So far, he is the only candidate to announce he is running for Mayor. The deadline to file is June 24 and current Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon is expected to seek re-election.

“When elected I will owe no political debts, the only people that I owe will be the people of my city and I vow that I will work on their behalf and work harder than anyone that has ever held the office,” Picozzi said. “I will make Warwick’s future brighter.”