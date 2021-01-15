PETA offering up to $5K in search for owner of dog abandoned in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An animal rights group is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of whoever abandoned a dog in Coventry earlier this week.

The dog was found unresponsive inside of a zipped soft cooler bag near the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The female Chihuahua was rushed to a local veterinary hospital, but despite the efforts of veterinarians, police said she had to be humanely euthanized.

Upon hearing about the investigation, PETA announced Friday that it’s offering the reward to anyone who can provide information on the dog or its owner.

“This dog needed veterinary care or to be taken to an animal shelter, but instead, someone sealed her up inside a bag and left her for dead on the roadside,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA urges anyone with information about this animal to come forward immediately so that the person who left her to suffer and die can be held accountable.”

The dog was between 3-7 years old, had brown fur and weighed approximately 8-10 pounds. Police said she had no collar, tags or microchip indicating who her owner was or where she came from.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Coventry Animal Control at (401) 822-9106 of the Coventry Police Department by phone at (401) 826-1100 or by emailing tips@coventrypd.org.