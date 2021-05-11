2 people pulled from the water in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two people have been pulled out of the water in Warwick.

A 12 News crew on scene saw first responders performing CPR on someone who had just been pulled from the water in the area of the Oakland Beach boat ramp. A short time later, a second person was removed from the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells 12 News they are searching for a sailboat that sank in Greenwich Bay, however, it’s unclear whether the victim is connected to the search.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

