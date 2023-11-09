WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed a couple in Providence last month, according to police.

Major David Lapatin confirmed to 12 News on scene that police conducted a raid Thursday morning at a home on Post Road in Warwick.

Several people were removed from the home but only one person was taken into custody and brought to the Providence Police Department, Lapatin said.

Officers are now waiting to exercise a search warrant.

Story continues below video.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, officers responded to Hathaway Street around 12:05 a.m. and found two people shot to death in the front seat of a parked pickup truck.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Brian Fernandez and 30-year-old Sreylakh Ros.

Lapatin said several shots were fired before the suspects fled, but police don’t believe it was a drive-by shooting.

Police said the two victims were from Pawtucket and had four children between them.

“That’s something that is concerning, but again, we have a lot of different organizations, different family services, and different victim advocates to ensure the family and the children receive the resources that they need,” Perez added.

At last check, the children were with one of the victim’s mothers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.