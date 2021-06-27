Person arrested after leading police on chase through several communities

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A person has been arrested after leading police on a chase through several communities that ended in a crash in Cranston.

According to Colonel Michael Winquest, around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Park and Cliffdale Avenue for an accident that started with a police pursuit in Woonsocket.

Officers from Woonsocket, Lincoln, North Smithfield and the Rhode Island State Police were involved in the pursuit of the suspect, who is not being identified at this time.

Winquest said officers from his department were not part of the pursuit and were notified of the incident after the suspect crashed into the landscaping of a home on Park Avenue.

The suspect, who was wanted for domestic assault charges, was arrested by North Smithfield police.

The Rhode Island State Police is investigating the crash.

No one was injured during the incident and there is no further information available at this time.