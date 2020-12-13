People out enjoying the warm weather before a potential midweek snowstorm

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — With very unseasonable weather on Saturday, people were out taking advantage of this warm mid-December day.

At Garden City in Cranston, with less than two weeks until Christmas, businesses were busy with people out shopping, as the temperatures hit into the upper 50s to low 60s.

That could all change in a couple of days as the 12 News meteorologists say a potentially significant coastal snow storm could be headed our way between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Stayed tuned to 12 News on air and online for any updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/10/2020: Maria Rivera, Mayor-Elect, Central Falls

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community