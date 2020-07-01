People of all ages, abilities can enjoy fishing at new Rocky Point pier

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new fishing pier at Rocky Point State Park.

The 280-foot, T-shaped pier has railings at varying heights to accommodate people of all ages and abilities, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

“Expanding shoreline and fishing access is core to our mission at DEM and we’re thrilled that the new pier will enable anglers, regardless of their physical abilities, to experience the joy and bounty of fishing on Narragansett Bay,” DEM Director Janet Coit said in a news release.

“Public access to clean, safe, and attractive recreational facilities is a public good,” Gov. Gina Raimondo added. “I hope that Rhode Island anglers will enjoy this new fishing pier at Rocky Point, cast a line into the waters of Narragansett Bay, and appreciate the beauty of our state.”

The DEM said the $1.8 million project was financed by RI Capital Plan and Green Economy Bond funding.