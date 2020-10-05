Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Coventry early Monday morning, according to Sgt. Keith Clarke.

Officers responded to the area of 732 Tiogue Ave around 5:50 a.m. to investigate a report of a pedestrian struck.

The female victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Clarke.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Clarke added.

The investigation is being handled by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Patrol personnel.