Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Warwick; Airport Road closed

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck in Warwick early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Airport Road just before 4 a.m., not far from Warwick Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Warwick police say Airport Road is currently closed and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates.