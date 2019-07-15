Pedestrian rushed to hospital after getting hit by car in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick Police confirmed to Eyewitness News a man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Road Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a man face down in the roadway, police said.

According to police, the victim, whose identity has not been released, is currently in stable condition.

Police said the man driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Airport Rd. when he struck the man who was crossing the street near the KFC. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Police said the driver, who also hasn’t been identified, was charged with Driving under the Influence.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Warwick Police Traffic Unit reconstruction team.

Anyone with information related to the accident is asked to contact Warwick police at 401-468-4293.

