Woman, 87, hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are at the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash.

Major Todd Patalano confirms an 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Cranston Street in the area of Weston Avenue.

An accident reconstruction team is on scene investigating. Patalano said police believe the woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck.

The truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to Patalano.

The woman has not been identified. Patalano said they’re working to notify next of kin.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as 12 News awaits more information from Cranston police.

