WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtuxet River overflowed its banks Tuesday, flooding neighborhoods in ways that most Rhode Islanders haven’t seen since 2010.

The deluge followed Monday’s intense storm, during which roughly 6 inches of rain fell. That’s on top of the 4 inches of rain that fell during last week’s storm.

The Pawtuxet River crested to 15.11 feet Tuesday night, which is approximately 6 feet above flood stage.

The only time the Pawtuxet River has crested higher was in March 2010, when it reached 20.79 feet. The historic overflow drowned out nearby roadways, neighborhoods and businesses.

Though the impacts were much less severe this time around, the overflowing river still packed a punch. The floodwaters rendered streets impassable and forced residents in Cranston, West Warwick and Warwick from their homes.

The Pawtuxet River will recede slowly back below flood stage by late Friday.

River Street in West Warwick (William Clark/WPRI-TV)

Rhodes on the Pawtuxet (William Clark/WPRI-TV)

