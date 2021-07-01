Pawtucket police officer charged with felony assault in off-duty shooting of teen in West Greenwich

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting an 18-year-old man in the arm in West Greenwich last week is now facing charges including felony assault.

Officer Daniel Dolan has been on administrative leave since an investigation into the June 23 incident on Nooseneck Hill Road got underway.

Attorney General Peter Neronha, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni, and West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to announce the results of that investigation. 12 News plans to stream it live right here on WPRI.com.

Court records show Dolan is scheduled to be arraigned July 16 on three counts of felony assault and/or battery and one count of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence.

12 News is working to gather more information on this breaking news story. Check back for updates.

