COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer arrested over the weekend under suspicion of driving drunk is also accused of making violent threats toward officers in Coventry, according to the arrest report obtained by 12 News.

Daniel Dolan, 40, was taken into custody Saturday night after he was pulled over by police on Main Street. The report says police have a recording of Dolan in a jail cell a short time later, making comments like “next time I’m shooting” and “next time I’m killing you [expletive].”

He faces a felony charge of threats to public officials, along with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence (BAC unknown) and reckless driving.

In the police report, an officer says he stopped Dolan around 9 p.m. Saturday after seeing him turn onto Main Street at a high speed, which caused the rear of his pickup truck to fishtail before he overcorrected and crossed into the opposite lane of travel. There was a moderate amount of traffic in the area at the time, according to police, and Dolan had two passengers inside the truck.

Dolan reportedly said, “You know who I am” while the officer was taking his license and registration. When asked if he had been drinking, Dolan told the officer he had not, despite showing signs of intoxication, the report says.

According to the arresting officer, Dolan was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Dolan stumbled as he got out of the truck, the officer added, and police noticed he was clenching his fists, which they order him to stop.

Dolan refused, police said, telling the officers, “I’ll never stop clenching them. That’s what I do!”

The report said he then had trouble with field sobriety tests, so he was placed under arrest.

Dolan also reportedly told the officer they were “doing a great thing and should feel really proud of yourselves,” when he was being taken into custody.

While being processed at the police station, Dolan allegedly made threatening comments toward officers and “acted like he wanted to fight,” the arrest report states.

Police said he told one sergeant he would “smash” him, and also brought up a past incident when Coventry police went to his home: “You guys showed up seven cars deep and walked in like a bunch of rookies. I should’ve picked [shot] all of you one by one,” he said, according to the police report. “I could’ve picked all of you off one by one, but I was feeding my chickens.”

One of Dolan’s passengers later told police that Dolan had “already been drinking two Scorpion bowls” when he met him at a Coventry restaurant that evening and later insisted on driving when they left. The passenger also recalled having to yell at Dolan and grab him by the neck to get him to pull over for police.

Dolan was released into his brother’s custody just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

In addition to the charges, Dolan was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test and laned roadway violations. He’s due in court next week.

Dolan is a member of the Pawtucket Police Department, but he’s currently on paid leave for a separate case.

Despite being acquitted of assault charges for shooting and wounding a teenager while off-duty back in 2021, the city is still looking to fire Dolan. His employment status is now going through the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) process, which will determine whether the city has grounds for termination.