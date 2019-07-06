Pawtucket man arrested after Warwick crash sends 5 to hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested after police say he caused a three-car crash in Warwick Friday evening.

According to the Warwick Police Department, five people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the crash, which occurred on Airport Road, resulted in severe traffic delays until all the vehicles were towed away.

Daniel Cabrera, 18, was arrested following the crash. He is being charged with reckless driving, as well as several other traffic violations.