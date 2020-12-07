Patients impressed by level of care at Cranston field hospital: ‘They make you feel very comfortable’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Anthony and Elizabeth Piccirillo are back home after being among the first patients admitted to Rhode Island’s COVID-19 field hospital in Cranston.

That facility, along with another field hospital inside the R.I. Convention Center in downtown Providence, started accepting patients last week.

The Cranston couple said they went to the Kent Hospital emergency room on Wednesday and less than 24 hours later, they were transferred to the field hospital because Kent was full.

“They were trying to get us a room at Kent and we were first in line because there’s two of us, but it couldn’t possibly accommodate us,” Anthony recalled. “Then they mentioned, ‘we do have the field hospital.'”

After discussing their options with medical staff, the Piccirillos were taken to the field hospital. The couple, ages 71 and 69, said walking into the facility was like nothing they had ever experienced.

“It’s like little rooms, but there’s no walls with just curtains everywhere, but they try to give you the most privacy that you can,” Anthony said. “The ceilings are open way, way high. The lights are constantly on.”

Anthony said he had worse COVID-19 complications that his wife, which affected his breathing. He said the level of care at the field hospital was impressive.

“I’m on oxygen so, ‘OK, take the oxygen off and take a walk,'” Anthony recalled. “Then they monitor, tell me how to breathe. They come check your vitals, your blood pressure, your temperature.”

The couple said the staff made their stay comfortable and offered personalized care for their conditions.

“We got whatever medication we needed, whatever support, the nutrition we needed,” Elizabeth said. “I don’t think you would have time in the emergency room to do such a thing.”

The Piccirillos said they want Rhode Islanders to feel safe staying at the field hospital, if it’s the right option.

“They make you feel very comfortable,” Anthony said. “There is nothing to worry about.”

“There’s no words to express the gratitude, the level of professionalism,” Elizabeth added.

The couple returned home Sunday after almost four days at the field hospital. They say they are now receiving home care from a visiting nurse.