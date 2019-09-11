Passenger dies after weekend crash in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown woman who was riding in a car that was hit head-on Saturday in East Greenwich has died.

Police announced Wednesday that Patricia A. Daniels had succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash on Frenchtown Road. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Donna Daniels. Both were hurt in the collision along with two other passengers: Bruce D. Bartels of North Kingstown and Heather A. Lee of East Greenwich.

Police said around midnight, a Volkswagen driven by Barbara Trojan of North Kingstown made an abrupt turn, crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit the car that Daniels was riding in, causing it to roll over. Trojan was also injured in the crash, according to police.

East Greenwich police said Monday they were discussing with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office whether charges should be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

