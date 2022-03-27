CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman was arrested Sunday night following a rollover crash in the city, according to Maj. Todd Patalano.

Crews responding to Broad Street around 7:45 p.m. found one car on its side, and two parked cars with damage.

Melissa Blais, 39, was charged with driving under the influence (BAC greater than .15), according to police.

12 News spoke with the owner of the two parked vehicles and says he was in his shop nearby when the crash occurred.

“I was literally in there for five minutes. I just arrived at my shop to pick up a box of stuff, and I hear a bang,” Samuel Orellana said. “It’s just like a movie I was holding the box and I was like ‘no.'”

Blais was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured.