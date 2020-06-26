Parade shows support for local, state police officers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Displays of support were seen for local and state police officers in Rhode Island on Thursday.

Parades of neighbors brought Gatorade, coffee and snacks to officers at the Warwick, Cranston and East Greenwich police departments.

“We wanted the police to know that we have their support, that we love them, that we need them, and that not everybody is against them,” parade organizer Robert Coogan said.

The State Police Barracks in Lincoln also saw that show of support. People lined up with signs in their hands including “back the blue,” and “educate not separate.”

Coogan says he hopes he can bring the parade of support to other police departments across the state, including Providence.

In Attleboro, at a public gathering in support of police Thursday night, some people affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement also came out to hold signs with the messages “End Police Brutality” and “Defund the police.”