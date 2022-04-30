WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers supporters came together for the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk in Warwick Saturday morning.
The walk began at 10:00 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park.
60 PanCAN PurpleStride events were held across the nation today.
Money raised for the event goes to fund large-scale, groundbreaking research to help end pancreatic cancer.
12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo served as the emcee at the walk.
The event raised more than $190,000.
WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk.