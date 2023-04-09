CRASNTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of DeLuise Bakery on Oaklawn Avenue says his business was robbed early Sunday morning.

David DeLuise, who has owned the bakery for around 11 years, says that a group of people broke in through the backdoor of his store around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shared with 12 News shows the suspects breaking in, searching the building and breaking into the register.

“So they basically roamed all around the place looking for valuables, and they found the cash register,” said DeLuise. “They made out with quite a bit.”

It’s currently unclear how much money was taken.

Cranston police said detectives are currently investigating the break-in at DeLuise Bakery.

Police also said detectives are investigating two separate incidents that happened on Oaklawn Avenue; one break-in and one attempted break-in. Police have not confirmed which other businesses were robbed.

