PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers heading to or from T.F. Green Airport in Warwick will encounter detours on certain nights next month.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced that starting the night of Tuesday, July 5, they’ll begin milling and paving the airport connector.

The work will require RIDOT to periodically close the ramps between the connector and I-95.

Exit 13 on I-95 South to the airport connector eastbound will be the first closure, from 9 p.m. on July 5 until 5 a.m. the following day. The closure will be repeated once or twice a week during the weeks of July 10 and July 24, according to RIDOT.

The ramp from the airport connector westbound to I-95 South will also be closed overnight periodically during the weeks of July 10, 17 and 24.

RIDOT says there will be signage directing drivers to use Exit 12A to Route 113 East, allowing them to then use the on-ramp to I-95 North and northbound Exit 13 to the airport.

The exact dates and times of the closures will be posted on RIDOT’s website.