Overnight fire damages Coventry home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters spent several hours battling a house fire overnight in Coventry.

Crews responded to the vacant home on Washington Street around midnight and say the fire was well involved when they arrived.

“We had to evacuate the building next door to the dwelling, they were able to go back in the house,” Chief Robert Warren said.

Warren says nobody was living in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what started the fire at this time, but Warren says there have been problems at this home in the past.

“It was a vacant house so there was vagrants in there once in a while and they’ve had a few drug problems,” Warren explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.