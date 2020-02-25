Overnight Cranston house fire displaces family, kills pet dog

Live Now
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A family lost a pet and will need a new place to live after a fire ripped through their home late Monday night.

Crews were called to a house on Oakland Avenue just before 11 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the area.

Fire Chief Stephen Macintosh says the family of a mother and two daughters was not home at the time but their dog did not survive.

There was a good amount of damage to the back of the home where the fire appeared to have charred the siding.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

