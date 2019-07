WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a West Warwick teenager who's been missing for several months.

The agency on Tuesday said Desarae Hickey, 17, was last seen in her hometown on Oct. 19, 2018. Authorities believe she may still be in the local area.