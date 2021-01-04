CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Outgoing Cranston Mayor Allan Fung tests positive for COVID-19

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Right before he was set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, outgoing Cranston Mayor Allan Fung found out he had COVID-19.

Fung, who served as the city’s mayor for 12 years, said he learned of his diagnosis after taking a precautionary COVID-19 test prior to Monday night’s ceremony.

“2021 is no less full of surprises it seems,” he wrote in a tweet, adding that he is asymptomatic.

Fung received his test results right before now-Mayor Ken Hopkins took the oath of office, meaning he could not attend the event.

The diagnosis comes the day before his wife, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, is slated to take over for former R.I. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who she unseated as District 15’s representative last fall.

It’s unclear whether Fenton-Fung, who had previously contracted with COVID-19 back in April and has already received her first dose of the vaccine, will be ordered to quarantine as one of her husband’s close contacts.

If so, under the state’s constitution, Mattiello would continue to represent the district until Fenton-Fung is able to take her oath of office.

Providence

