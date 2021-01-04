Outgoing Cranston Mayor Allan Fung tests positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Right before he was set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, outgoing Cranston Mayor Allan Fung found out he had COVID-19.

Fung, who served as the city’s mayor for 12 years, said he learned of his diagnosis after taking a precautionary COVID-19 test prior to Monday night’s ceremony.

“2021 is no less full of surprises it seems,” he wrote in a tweet, adding that he is asymptomatic.

2021 is no less full of surprises it seems. My last act as Mayor actually ended up being a precautionary COVID test before tonight’s ceremony & while I’m asymptomatic, I tested positive. This is what I get for trying to take a few days off after 12 years! #QuarantineTime — Mayor Allan Fung (@AllanFungRI) January 5, 2021

Fung received his test results right before now-Mayor Ken Hopkins took the oath of office, meaning he could not attend the event.

The diagnosis comes the day before his wife, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, is slated to take over for former R.I. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who she unseated as District 15’s representative last fall.

It’s unclear whether Fenton-Fung, who had previously contracted with COVID-19 back in April and has already received her first dose of the vaccine, will be ordered to quarantine as one of her husband’s close contacts.

If so, under the state’s constitution, Mattiello would continue to represent the district until Fenton-Fung is able to take her oath of office.