Outdoor boxing coming to Cranston Stadium in June

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island hasn’t hosted outdoor boxing since 1959, but that’s all changing this summer.

The last time CES Boxing held a live event with a cheering crowd was February 2020.

The pandemic prevented the promotional group from hosting fight cards, but now that the state has reopened, CEO Jimmy Burchfield Sr. tells 12 News he’s ready to bring boxing back to the Ocean State.

The event will take place on the outdoor football field at Cranston Stadium on June 19, Burchfield said.

“We’re back!” @CESBoxing along with Mayor Ken Hopkins announcing the promotion's first event of 2021. Cranston Stadium will play host to live professional boxing on June 19th in the historic stadium with fans! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/GrwcCIaYPb — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) May 28, 2021

“The 40-yard line is where the ring is going,” he explained. “There’s some VIP seats right on the turf and then the bleachers are going to be general admission seats.”

Burchfield said the stadium will be able to hold an audience around 4,500.

“It’s going to be awesome,” hometown favorite Gary Balletto III said. “I grew up here and I played on this field many times in football, and just to have something like this in our hometown is going to be spectacular.”

The announcement even brought Jamie “The Hurricane” Clampitt out of an eight-year retirement.

“Female boxing has changed and I think just seeing everything that’s going on I really wanted to be a part of the sport again,” she said.

“I am so excited that, after about 15 months being out of business, we are back in business with a venue like this,” Burchfield added.

Tickets for the boxing event start at $50, and a moment of silence will be held prior to the match in honor of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

