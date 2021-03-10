‘Our roadways will not be held hostage’: ATV, dirt bike riders lead police on lengthy chase through Providence, Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading police on a chase through Cranston and Providence on their ATVs, according to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

Isiah Allen, 23, and Chevin Gobern, 28, both of Providence, face several charges including reckless driving, eluding police, and disorderly conduct.

“This incident illustrates that some individuals still haven’t received the message that if you come into Cranston and operate an unregistered vehicle with complete disregard for public safety, we will arrest you and confiscate your machine,” the chief said in a statement.

Winquist said officers were alerted by a “concerned citizen” to a group of roughly 60 ATV and dirt bike riders traveling down Narragansett Boulevard toward Cranston around 4:30 p.m.

Patrol officers went to investigate the claim and found the group of riders at a gas station, where some riders had stopped and were fueling up their vehicles while others waited nearby, according to Winquist.

After one of the officers parked his cruiser nearby, Winquist said the group began circling the vehicle before driving down Montgomery Avenue toward Broad Street.

The officer, who followed the group, reported the riders were driving recklessly, “with complete disregard for public safety,” according to the chief.

After another officer turned onto Montgomery Avenue, Winquist said the riders spread themselves out across the entire roadway and “began intentionally driving at his vehicle head-on.”

When the officer got out of his cruiser, Gobern skidded on the sand and lost control of his bike, Winquist said.

The officer attempted to take Gobern into custody, at which point he pushed the officer and took off running.

As the officer began pursuing Gobern, another rider, later identified as Allen, drove up alongside the officer and pushed him, according to Winquist. Gobern then jumped onto the back of Allen’s ATV and the two took off.

When the officer returned to to retrieve Gobern’s bike, several riders began circling him and revving their engines. Winquist said a man operating a blue dirt bike revealed to the officer he had a handgun in his waistband before the group took off again down Broad Street.

Officers then began searching for both Gobern and Allen, who Winquist said were eventually spotted riding with a group on Elmwood Avenue.

Winquist said officers were able to stop Allen’s ATV as he drove onto the Route 10 on-ramp. Both Gobern and Allens attempted to run from the officers but were taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Gobern is also charged with resisting arrest, which stems from a physical altercation that occurred while he was being taken into custody. His bail was set at $5,000 with surety, and he will also be brought before the Superior Court for violating the terms of a previous case.

Allen’s bail was set at $1,000 with surety, since he was already out on bail for a previous misdemeanor charge.

Both Gorbern’s and Allens’ ATVs were confiscated.

It was the second time this year that Cranston officers were forced to pursue a group of ATV and dirt bike riders.

In January, a Cranston police officer was struck and injured by a group of riders he was attempting to stop. So far, nine people have been arrested and charged in that incident, according to Winquist.

“It is clear from previous incidents that many of these individuals have no issue attempting to intimidate and assault law enforcement members, and some riders are not shy to show they are armed,” he said. “Our roadways will not be held hostage by individuals who choose to break the law and jeopardize the safety of law-abiding citizens. We will dedicate whatever resources necessary to address this issue as the weather becomes warmer and there is an increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic.”

Jeremy Costa, a spokesperson for the motorbike community, tells 12 News that locally, there is no designated place for people to ride.

“Let’s find them a place to ride, let’s give them a specific zone like we do skate parks, and then we can move forward,” he said.

Costa suggested Collier Point Park, adding that if this was a designated riding space, roughly 50 to 100 bikers would be off the streets.

“The community believes that these are a bunch of menaces, a bunch of thugs, and that’s far from the truth,” Costa said. “We do have isolated incidents, like anything else.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is scheduled to address the incident during a media briefing scheduled for noon Thursday.