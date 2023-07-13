PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health has issued an opioid overdose alert for four central Rhode Island communities.

From July 2 to July 8, Region 7 (Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Coventry) was above its overdose threshold, with 11 total reports of people receiving care for an overdose. The threshold for that region is 10.

The Health Department noted that Region 8 (Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Warren) and Region 9 (East Greenwich, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich) reached their thresholds for opioid overdose-related hospital visits during that same time period.

There were also 58 EMS runs for suspected overdoses Rhode Island, which is the statewide threshold.

The Health Department tracks opioid activity across the state and releases data weekly on its data hub page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioids, health officials said there are ways to help:

Learn the signs of an overdose and how to respond.

Always have the overdose reversal medicine naloxone (Narcan) readily available. You can request a free kit and have it shipped to your address for free, or visit a local pharmacy. No prescription is needed.

Connect your loved one to care. Even if they do not want to seek treatment for substance use, encourage them to visit a health care provider or clinic.