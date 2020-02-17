‘Operation Hooked’: Five facing drug, gun charges spanning three communities

Clockwise from left: Edward Lepore, who is still wanted by police; Mackenzie Armstrong, Eduardo Medeiros, William Brown, Christopher Schreffler. (Photos Courtesy: Coventry Police Department)

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people are facing charges following a months-long investigation into complaints of drug-dealing and gunplay out of three communities, according to Coventry Police Lt. Matthew Blair.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Hooked,” came to a head when a YouTube video featuring the suspects surfaced, Blair said.

He said in one of those videos, called “No Hook,” some of the suspects showcased their drug and gun expertise.

Last Thursday, detectives, a SWAT team and the state’s bomb squad issued several “high-risk” search warrants throughout Scituate, Coventry and West Warwick, according to Blair.

The search warrants resulted in four people being charged:

William Brown, 27, of Scituate, is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, obstructing a police officer, harboring a criminal, and possession of fraudulent credits cards.

Christopher Schreffler Jr., 28, of Coventry, is charged with controlled substance conspiracy.

Mackenzie Armstrong, 21, of Coventry, is charged with controlled substance conspiracy.

Eduardo Medeiros, 20, of Coventry, is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and carrying a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

Police said some of the charges are still pending in court.

In addition, Edward Lepore, 27, of West Warwick, is wanted by police for obstructing a police officer, police said.

Additional charges against some of the suspects are pending.