Open House: Cranston showcases renovated elementary school

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The community is welcome to tour the newly improved Eden Park Elementary School, Saturday, beginning at noon.

For the past several years, Eyewitness News has been tracking the progress of refurbishing schools in our local communities.

As districts focus on bringing buildings into the 21st century, cities and towns are exploring new ways of educating children in a cost-effective manner.

Communities like Cranston are doing total renovations, gutting buildings and creating open classrooms filled with light, technology, and new furniture to make learning fun.



Nota-Masse said the entire project at Eden Park was designed with both teacher and student input.

Eden Park was built in 1951 and educates almost 300 students. The plan is to utilize every square inch of the building.

Nota-Masse calls Eden Park their model home.

Saturday’s open house hours are between noon and 2 p.m.

Eden Park Elementary School

180 Oakland Ave, Cranston, RI 02910

