One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was seriously injured following a crash between a car and two motorcycles on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston.

Police responded to the scene just before seven o’clock Saturday night.

Major Todd Patalano told 12 News, a car traveling east on Wilbur Avenue was attempting to cross the southbound lane of Oaklawn Avenue to enter a restaurant parking lot, when two motorcycles traveling south on Oaklawn Avenue collided with the car.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from their bikes, according to Patalano. One operator suffered a serious head injury and was transported to the Rhode Island Hospital.

Patalano said neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The traffic unit is investigating. No further details are being released at this time.