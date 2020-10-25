One person killed in crash early Sunday morning in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and three others were injured after an early morning crash in Warwick.

Police say they were called to the area of 5880 Post Rd. just before 4 a.m. for a report of a single car accident.

When they arrived, they spoke to members from the North Kingstown Police Department, who received the call about the accident first.

An initial investigation showed that the car, driven by Jacob Pelliccio, 19, of Warwick, was going south on Post Rd. when he somehow and struck the bridge abutment on the road over the Hunt River.

All four were taken to area hospital. One passenger was later pronounced deceased at Kent County Memorial Hospital. The other three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say that both speed and alcohol/drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

As a result, Pelliccio was arrested and is facing several charges including driving to endanger (resulting in death), two counts of driving to endanger (personal injury), DUI 1st offense B.A.C. unknown, and refusal to submit to a chemical test 1st offense. He is expected to be arraigned by a Justice of the Peace today at the Warwick Police Department.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until family can be notified.

They are also asking that if anyone that may have witnessed the crash, to call the Officer Jacob Elderkin of the Warwick Police Traffic Unit at 401-468-4335.