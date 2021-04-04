One critical, two others injured in head-on crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is in critical condition and two others were injured in a serious crash in Warwick early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 1909 Elmwood Ave. around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a car accident.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man trapped and unresponsive in one of the vehicles.

A 25 year-old was also found lying on the sidewalk with another 25-year-old man standing beside him.

Police determined the man on the ground was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash and the man standing by him was a passenger.

All three men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The 23-year-old is in critical condition and the other two men are in stable condition.

An initial report from police says that the 23-year-old crossed the center line, hitting the other vehicle head-on.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved and they say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If anyone has information related to the accident, they are asked to call Warwick police.