Officials ID Warwick residents killed in sailboat incident

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews continue to search for a sailboat that overturned in Greenwich Bay Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of two Warwick residents.

Robert Puchta, 62, and Luann Cole, 66, were pulled from the water near the sailboat, which ultimately sank, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday.

Puchta and Cole were both found unresponsive and brought to the Oakland Beach boat ramp where first responders were waiting to render aid. They were later pronounced dead.

The DEM says investigators are still trying to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community