Officer involved shooting suspect expected in court

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in an officer involved shooting from over the weekend is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday when a Cranston officer attempted to pull a vehicle over on Niantic Ave. that was headed towards Providence because he noticed the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

Police say the driver, later identified as Anthony McKinney Jr., 28, of Providence initially appeared to be stopping, but then swerved back into traffic in an attempt to get away. However, McKinney ended up stuck behind traffic and was able to go any further.

That’s when the officer, who Cranston Police Colonel Michael Winquist identified as an eight year veteran of the department, got out of his cruiser and approached McKinney.

The suspect then quickly put his car in reverse, passed the officer going the wrong way on Cranston Street, and struck a guardrail.

The officer continued towards the vehicle on foot with his gun pointed at the suspect, yelling for him to stop.

McKinney then began to drive directly towards the officer, who in return fired one round at the suspect. The bullet went through the windshield but did not strike McKinney.

A Rhode Island State Trooper who happened to be at the nearby 7-11 heard the gunshot and was able to help the Cranston officer arrest the suspect.

Winquist said that McKinney has an extensive criminal record that includes several drug related incidents and a 2011 conviction for armed robbery. He was just released last January after serving eight of a 15 year sentence at the ACI.

McKinney is expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court.

Several agencies are now investigating the incident, including the Cranston Police, Rhode Island State Police, Providence Police Department, and Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.